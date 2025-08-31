Left Menu

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Immersion: A Move Towards Sustainability

Mumbai celebrated the Ganesh festival with eco-consciousness by immersing over 17,000 Ganesh idols in artificial ponds and natural water bodies. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ensured environmental protection through the use of eco-friendly materials and artificial lakes, preventing the submersion of large PoP idols in natural water bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:08 IST
In Mumbai, over the weekend, more than 17,000 Ganesh idols were immersed across the city. The immersions took place in both the sea and in specially created artificial ponds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed.

The civic authorities reported no untoward incidents during the event. Most of the idols, 16,816 to be exact, were from domestic Ganesh celebrations, alongside 275 from public Ganesh pandals, and 15 honoring the goddess Hartalika.

The festival, which began on August 27, sees numerous immersions on specific days. This year, nearly 60,000 idols were immersed earlier in the festival, with an emphasis on using eco-friendly clay for half of these idols. The BMC's environmental strategy involved utilizing 290 artificial lakes instead of natural water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

