Nikka Zaildar 4: Film's Release Postponed Amid Punjab Floods

The release of 'Nikka Zaildar 4', featuring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, has been postponed to October 2 due to severe floods in Punjab. The film's team plans to support flood-affected areas. Directed by Simerjit Singh, the movie also features Nirmal Rishi and Parminder Gill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipated Punjabi film 'Nikka Zaildar 4', led by stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, has seen a change in its release date due to the current flood crisis in Punjab. The movie, initially set for an earlier release, will now debut on October 2.

Punjab is grappling with severe flooding caused by overflow from the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, exacerbated by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Many regions in Punjab are severely impacted, prompting the film's team to announce their commitment to assisting the affected communities.

As part of their relief efforts, the 'Nikka Zaildar 4' team plans to visit flood-hit areas to distribute essential supplies. Directed by Simerjit Singh, the film also stars Nirmal Rishi and Parminder Gill, with Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa leading the cast. The filmmakers' decision underscores their solidarity with the people of Punjab during this challenging time.

