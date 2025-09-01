Nikka Zaildar 4: Film's Release Postponed Amid Punjab Floods

The anticipated Punjabi film 'Nikka Zaildar 4', led by stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, has seen a change in its release date due to the current flood crisis in Punjab. The movie, initially set for an earlier release, will now debut on October 2.

Punjab is grappling with severe flooding caused by overflow from the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, exacerbated by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Many regions in Punjab are severely impacted, prompting the film's team to announce their commitment to assisting the affected communities.

As part of their relief efforts, the 'Nikka Zaildar 4' team plans to visit flood-hit areas to distribute essential supplies. Directed by Simerjit Singh, the film also stars Nirmal Rishi and Parminder Gill, with Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa leading the cast. The filmmakers' decision underscores their solidarity with the people of Punjab during this challenging time.