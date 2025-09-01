Tragedy Strikes Peace Advocate: Thadou Leader's Murder in Assam

A senior leader of the Thadou tribe, key to recent peace efforts in Manipur, was allegedly murdered in Assam's Karbi Anglong, police reported on Monday. Five suspects are in custody, although the victim's body remains missing.

Authorities identified the deceased as Nehkam Jomhao, who resided in Kuki Basti, Manja area. Allegedly killed with sharp weapons on Saturday night, Jomhao's body was reportedly disposed of in the Jamuna river. Search operations have been underway since Sunday.

The investigation, involving top police officers, forensic experts, and a CID team, aims to uncover the motive behind the attack. Police have not ruled out Jomhao's participation in last month's peace talks with Meitei community leaders in Imphal as a potential reason for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)