Sound of Music: Crafting Enduring Luxury Audio Experiences
Sound of Music, founded by Faisal Hamid in 1999, has grown into a leading luxury audio and home automation brand in India. Focusing on quality and innovation, the company blends aesthetics with engineering to offer immersive, personalized experiences, fostering strong client relationships and sustaining growth in a competitive market.
Since its inception in 1999 by Faisal Hamid, alongside his wife Mrs. Roohi Faisal, Sound of Music has been shaping the luxury audio landscape in India. From its roots in quality and innovation, the brand has blossomed into a highly respected name in both audio and home automation.
Passing the baton to Laila and Sultan Faisal, the company deftly balances tradition and innovation. It has carved a niche by creating lifestyle environments where audio, design, and technology converge, offering unique solutions like hidden installations and porcelain speakers that enhance home decor.
Sound of Music's venture into smart home automation has bolstered its market position, providing tailored solutions that integrate audio, lighting, and comfort. Anchored by a client-first philosophy, the brand thrives on trust and relationships, ensuring satisfaction and loyalty across generations.
