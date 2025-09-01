Tragedy Strikes During Odisha's Ganesh Idol Immersion Processions

In a series of tragic events during Ganesh idol immersion processions across Odisha, at least one person was killed and 14 others were injured, police reported on Monday.

In Nayagarh district, tensions over music led to a fatal clash, leaving one dead and 10 injured. The deceased, Harihara Swain, was protecting his son when he was attacked. Irate locals demanded arrests at Bhapur market but dispersed after assurances from authorities.

Meanwhile, in Puri's Konark area, three youths suffered injuries from a live wire during a procession, with one critically injured. In Cuttack, a search was launched for a woman swept away in the Mahanadi River after immersion activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)