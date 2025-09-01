Left Menu

The Remarkable Resilience of Rekha: A 17th Birth Amidst Trials

A 55-year-old woman in Udaipur, Rajasthan, has given birth to her 17th child, highlighting issues of poverty, illiteracy, and family planning in rural areas. The case underscores the challenges faced by tribal communities, with medical staff emphasizing the importance of government support and awareness programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:35 IST
In the quiet village of Lilavas in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, a momentous event has stirred chatter among the locals. Rekha, a 55-year-old woman, has given birth to her 17th child at the Community Health Centre in Jhadol block, defying odds and capturing the attention of her community.

Her husband, Kavara Ram Kalbelia, a scrap dealer, reflects on a life intertwined with both joy and challenge. The couple mourns the loss of five of their children, while celebrating the presence of 12 surviving offspring, ranging from newly born to married adults with children of their own. Their household epitomizes three generations living under one roof.

The story of Rekha sheds light on the socio-economic struggles of nomadic tribal groups in Rajasthan. Health professionals at the Jhadol Government Hospital emphasize the need for increased awareness in these communities. Dr. Dharmendra and his team highlight the importance of government aid and building awareness about education and family planning.

