Sandstorm Celebration: Helsinki Dance Fans Race to Darude's Beat

In an exuberant nod to an iconic moment in dance music history, hundreds of enthusiasts took to the streets of Helsinki, dressed in red, to commemorate 25 years of Finnish DJ Darude's hit, 'Sandstorm'.

Running around the city's notable landmarks featured in the original music video, participants embraced the playful spirit of the celebration. DJ Darude, born Toni-Ville Virtanen, expressed his amazement at the enduring allure of his track.

'Sandstorm,' recognized by Billboard as one of the top 100 dance songs of all time, continues to energize audiences globally. The event attracted more than 800 people, undeterred by the challenging weather, to pay tribute to the timeless anthem.

