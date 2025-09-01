Sandstorm Celebration: Helsinki Dance Fans Race to Darude's Beat
Hundreds of fans celebrated Darude's 'Sandstorm' by racing around Helsinki's famous landmarks, dressed in red. This event marked 25 years since the track's release. The celebratory run showcases the song's enduring popularity in dance music, with participants enjoying every beat of the iconic anthem.
In an exuberant nod to an iconic moment in dance music history, hundreds of enthusiasts took to the streets of Helsinki, dressed in red, to commemorate 25 years of Finnish DJ Darude's hit, 'Sandstorm'.
Running around the city's notable landmarks featured in the original music video, participants embraced the playful spirit of the celebration. DJ Darude, born Toni-Ville Virtanen, expressed his amazement at the enduring allure of his track.
'Sandstorm,' recognized by Billboard as one of the top 100 dance songs of all time, continues to energize audiences globally. The event attracted more than 800 people, undeterred by the challenging weather, to pay tribute to the timeless anthem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
