President Murmu's Pledge: Embracing Kannada Language and Indian Traditions

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu announced her plans to learn Kannada as a gesture of respect for India's linguistic and cultural diversity.

While attending the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Murmu addressed an inquiry by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who reminded the audience of Kannada's significance.

Murmu emphasized the value of preserving languages and traditions, expressing her desire to gradually learn Kannada while encouraging others to maintain their cultural heritage. Earlier, she was greeted by the state's Governor and Chief Minister upon arrival at Mysuru airport.