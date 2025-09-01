President Murmu's Pledge: Embracing Kannada Language and Indian Traditions
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her intention to learn Kannada, showing respect for India's diverse languages and traditions, during the AIISH Diamond Jubilee event. Responding to Karnataka's Chief Minister, she highlighted the importance of preserving languages and cultures. She received a warm welcome at Mysuru airport earlier.
On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu announced her plans to learn Kannada as a gesture of respect for India's linguistic and cultural diversity.
While attending the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Murmu addressed an inquiry by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who reminded the audience of Kannada's significance.
Murmu emphasized the value of preserving languages and traditions, expressing her desire to gradually learn Kannada while encouraging others to maintain their cultural heritage. Earlier, she was greeted by the state's Governor and Chief Minister upon arrival at Mysuru airport.
