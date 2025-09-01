Ganga Sonam Shines as the Nepal Idol Season 6 Winner

In a stunning conclusion to Nepal Idol season 6, Ganga Sonam from Sindhupalchowk district emerged victorious, surpassing four contestants, with Babita Thapamagar from Sikkim securing the runner-up position.

The extravagant finale saw Sonam receiving a cash prize of Rs. 2.5 million, while Thapamagar and third-placed Darshana Gandhari were awarded Rs. 1 million and other substantial prizes.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, and Lalitpur's Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan presented the awards. Minister Gurung praised Nepal Idol as a pioneering local endeavor inspiring similar contests, with Sikkim's Chief Minister lauding Thapamagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)