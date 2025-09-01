Left Menu

Tragic Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal at Yamuna River

Two youths, Ayush and Dharmendra, are missing and feared dead after a tragic accident in the Yamuna River during a birthday celebration. Despite immediate rescue efforts and continued search operations, they remain unaccounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:20 IST
Tragic Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal at Yamuna River
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber turn of events, a birthday celebration near the Yamuna River in Kidawali village near Faridabad took a tragic turn as two youths disappeared into the river's strong currents on Sunday afternoon. The missing individuals, Ayush from Delhi and his friend Dharmendra, were part of a birthday gathering that had been playing near the riverbank.

The group of friends, including the birthday celebrant Ayush, was enjoying the occasion by the riverside, engaging in playful activities in the mud. The eventual decision by Ayush and Dharmendra to bathe in the river resulted in tragedy as they succumbed to the powerful flow of the water.

Local residents responded immediately to the duo's cries for help, quickly alerting the police. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also notified, and extensive search operations are still active as efforts continue to locate the missing youths, said SHO Sangram Dahiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

 India
2
EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

 India
3
Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

 Global
4
Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025