Tragic Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal at Yamuna River
Two youths, Ayush and Dharmendra, are missing and feared dead after a tragic accident in the Yamuna River during a birthday celebration. Despite immediate rescue efforts and continued search operations, they remain unaccounted for.
In a somber turn of events, a birthday celebration near the Yamuna River in Kidawali village near Faridabad took a tragic turn as two youths disappeared into the river's strong currents on Sunday afternoon. The missing individuals, Ayush from Delhi and his friend Dharmendra, were part of a birthday gathering that had been playing near the riverbank.
The group of friends, including the birthday celebrant Ayush, was enjoying the occasion by the riverside, engaging in playful activities in the mud. The eventual decision by Ayush and Dharmendra to bathe in the river resulted in tragedy as they succumbed to the powerful flow of the water.
Local residents responded immediately to the duo's cries for help, quickly alerting the police. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also notified, and extensive search operations are still active as efforts continue to locate the missing youths, said SHO Sangram Dahiya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
