Tushar Gandhi Refutes Allegations and Champions Peaceful Revolution

Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, dismissed claims by Maharashtra CM Fadnavis about 'urban Naxals' infiltrating Gandhian bodies. In a press meet, he defended Gandhians as 'deshbhakt krantikaris'. Announcing the 'Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra', he emphasized unity against hatred, amid political allegations about voter list discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:20 IST
Tushar Gandhi
Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, dismissed allegations made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding 'urban Naxals' allegedly infiltrating Gandhian institutions in Wardha. Speaking at a press briefing, Gandhi highlighted that Gandhians are indeed 'krantikari', but they are patriotic revolutionaries.

He remarked that revolutionaries are those who awaken those in power from their slumber. It's understandable, he noted, that those in power might be fearful, adding that Fadnavis' ideological camp has always been apprehensive of Gandhian principles. Gandhi assured that they are revolutionaries, not armed insurgents, urging the CM not to fear their peaceful activism.

Highlighting the upcoming 'Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra' from Nagpur to Wardha, Gandhi mentioned that the event between September 29 and October 2 coincides with this year's Dussehra and RSS's centenary celebrations. He emphasized this march is a stand against hatred politics, aiming to convey messages of unity and peace. Discussions touched on electoral transparency and alleged voter list issues.

