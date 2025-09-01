Flood Aid and Solidarity: Jathedar Leads Relief Efforts in Punjab

The flood-stricken regions of Punjab witnessed a wave of relief efforts as the officiating jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, toured several affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts on Monday.

Gargaj, who led the distribution of essential rations and drinking water, reached out to residents enduring the brunt of Punjab's relentless monsoon floods, according to a statement.

In a display of unity and support, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj engaged with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who traveled from Uttar Pradesh bearing much-needed relief for affected communities, and honored him for his commitment.