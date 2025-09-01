Unrelenting Rain: Punjab's Flood Crisis Deepens

In the flood-battered state of Punjab, relentless rains have further deteriorated conditions, disrupting lives and causing tragic fatalities. In Ludhiana, three teenagers lost their lives due to rain-related incidents, highlighting the severity of the situation.

With substantial rainfall recorded across Punjab and neighboring Haryana, the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers are overflowing, inundating multiple districts. The worst-hit areas include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Ludhiana, where the flooding has affected scores of villages.

Local authorities have responded by shutting down dyeing plants in Ludhiana due to the Sutlej river's backflow, impacting sewage treatment operations. Relief efforts by the NDRF, Army, and other agencies are ongoing as the forecast predicts more rain, prompting officials to issue advisories to residents.