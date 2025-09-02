Left Menu

Mission of Hope: Flotilla Sets Sail for Gaza Amidst Turmoil

A flotilla carrying activists and aid for Gaza left Barcelona after earlier delays due to weather. Organizers expect dozens more boats to join, aiming to break the Israeli blockade. Amidst famine warnings and escalating tensions, prominent figures lend support as they face risks from Israeli forces.

Barcelona | Updated: 02-09-2025 01:23 IST
A flotilla aimed at bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza departed from Barcelona's port on Monday, following a weather-induced delay. The mission, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, faced harsh winds on its initial Sunday departure, impacting smaller vessels involved, organizers reported.

This renewed attempt comes as Israel intensifies its military actions in Gaza City, exacerbating food shortages. Consequently, thousands gathered at the port, lending support, while Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau boarded the vessel, joined by high-profile advocates like Susan Sarandon and Liam Cunningham.

The venture represents the largest maritime effort to challenge the Israeli naval blockade. However, the Israeli military is expected to intervene as the conflict's toll rises, with alarming humanitarian concerns mounting in the region.

