Left Menu

Instagram Reel Leads to Arrest of Man Missing for Eight Years

In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, a woman identified her long-missing husband in an Instagram video, leading to his arrest. The husband, missing for eight years, allegedly abandoned her and remarried. Police confirmed his identity and arrested him, following a complaint by his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:12 IST
Instagram Reel Leads to Arrest of Man Missing for Eight Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable twist of fate, a woman from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh identified her husband, who had been missing for eight years, by spotting him in an Instagram reel. This discovery led to the husband's arrest for reportedly abandoning her and marrying another woman, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the accused, Jitendra, also known as Bablu, allegedly left his pregnant wife, Sheelu, in 2018. Since then, he had been residing in Ludhiana, Punjab, where he is accused of having remarried.

The case unfolded when Sheelu noticed her husband in the social media video. Upon confirming his identity and location through an investigation, police enlisted a team led by Sub-Inspector Rajanikant Pandey to apprehend him. Further legal proceedings are underway, as stated by Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh.

TRENDING

1
Ready for talks with Maharashtra government: Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange in Mumbai.

Ready for talks with Maharashtra government: Maratha quota agitation leader ...

 India
2
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Shifts to Temporary Residence

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Shifts to Temporary Residence

 India
3
Yamuna Overflows: Flooding Threatens Trans-Yamuna Areas

Yamuna Overflows: Flooding Threatens Trans-Yamuna Areas

 India
4
Maratha quota protesters haven't violated any law: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.

Maratha quota protesters haven't violated any law: Manoj Jarange at Azad Mai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025