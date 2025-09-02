Instagram Reel Leads to Arrest of Man Missing for Eight Years

In a remarkable twist of fate, a woman from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh identified her husband, who had been missing for eight years, by spotting him in an Instagram reel. This discovery led to the husband's arrest for reportedly abandoning her and marrying another woman, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the accused, Jitendra, also known as Bablu, allegedly left his pregnant wife, Sheelu, in 2018. Since then, he had been residing in Ludhiana, Punjab, where he is accused of having remarried.

The case unfolded when Sheelu noticed her husband in the social media video. Upon confirming his identity and location through an investigation, police enlisted a team led by Sub-Inspector Rajanikant Pandey to apprehend him. Further legal proceedings are underway, as stated by Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh.