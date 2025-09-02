Apple Hebbal: A New Retail Landmark in South India
Apple has opened its first retail store in Bengaluru, named Apple Hebbal, marking its third outlet in India after Mumbai and Delhi. The store offers a full range of Apple products and services, along with sessions to optimize device use. It operates on renewable energy, aligning with Apple's sustainability goals.
Apple marked a significant milestone on Tuesday by unveiling its first retail store in Bengaluru, Apple Hebbal, strengthening its presence in India with a third physical outlet.
The store, situated in the tech hub of south India, offers the complete suite of Apple products, from the latest iPhone 16 to the MacBook Pro with M4 chips, alongside an array of services and support. Customers can also participate in free Today at Apple sessions to master their devices.
In alignment with global sustainability efforts, Apple Hebbal operates on 100% renewable energy. The store's staff, hailing from 15 different states, are equipped to provide personalized services, including device setup and financing options.
