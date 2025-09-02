Raipur Elevates Luxury Retail: The Collective's Glamorous Debut

The Collective, renowned as a luxury fashion hub, has inaugurated its flagship store in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The new store, located at Avinash One, across Magneto Mall, opened with much fanfare, attended by Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who added glamour to the prestigious event.

This expansive 4,620-square-foot retail space gathers more than 100 of the world's top fashion brands, including the likes of Kenzo, Versace Jeans Couture, and Marc Jacobs. The store caters to a diverse taste with offerings ranging from sleek formal attire to chic contemporary styles, meeting the sartorial needs of Raipur's fashion enthusiasts.

Highlighting its commitment to an exceptional shopping journey, The Collective also offers personalized styling advice and exclusive brand events access, thus redefining luxury retail in the region. Brand Head Amit Pande expressed pride in bringing an unparalleled luxury experience to Raipur, combining modern style with traditional nuances.