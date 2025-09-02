Controversy Over Banu Mushtaq's Involvement in Mysuru Dasara

The decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara has stirred controversy, defended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He emphasizes that Dasara is a festival for everyone, celebrated as 'Nada Habba' or state festival.

The BJP has initiated the 'Chamundeshwari temple chalo' rally, alleging that Hindu temples are being targeted by the ruling Congress through a 'toolkit.' The controversy escalates over Mushtaq's previous comments about worshipping Kannada language and flag raising concerns among BJP leaders.

Siddaramaiah questions the objections raised, highlighting the historical involvement of non-Hindus in the festival. Mushtaq, embroiled in controversy due to a viral old video, asserts her statements were selectively highlighted. She remains at the center of a debate on religious inclusivity at the festival.