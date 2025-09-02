Left Menu

Controversy Over Banu Mushtaq's Involvement in Mysuru Dasara

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends inviting Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara amid BJP objections. BJP alleges Hindu temples are targeted by the Congress. Mushtaq's past comments on worshipping Kannada as exclusionary have sparked controversy. Mushtaq claims her statements were distorted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:48 IST
Controversy Over Banu Mushtaq's Involvement in Mysuru Dasara
  • Country:
  • India

The decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara has stirred controversy, defended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He emphasizes that Dasara is a festival for everyone, celebrated as 'Nada Habba' or state festival.

The BJP has initiated the 'Chamundeshwari temple chalo' rally, alleging that Hindu temples are being targeted by the ruling Congress through a 'toolkit.' The controversy escalates over Mushtaq's previous comments about worshipping Kannada language and flag raising concerns among BJP leaders.

Siddaramaiah questions the objections raised, highlighting the historical involvement of non-Hindus in the festival. Mushtaq, embroiled in controversy due to a viral old video, asserts her statements were selectively highlighted. She remains at the center of a debate on religious inclusivity at the festival.

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Maidan

Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Ma...

 India
2
Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

 Global
3
GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025