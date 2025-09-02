Tara: A Journey of Love and Self-Discovery by Nelofar Currimbhoy
Nelofar Currimbhoy's novel 'Tara: The Dream Chaser' explores themes of love, identity, and freedom. The story follows Tara, a young woman from royal lineage but emotionally neglected, as she escapes to Mumbai to find her true self. Through challenges, she questions societal norms and embraces imperfection.
Author Nelofar Currimbhoy, acclaimed for 'Flame: The story of my mother Shahnaz Husain', delves into themes of love, identity, and personal freedom in her newest work, 'Tara: The Dream Chaser'.
This novel, published by Rupa, profiles Tara, a royal by birth who faces emotional neglect amidst inflexible traditions. Her pursuit of love and purpose leads her to Mumbai, where she begins a transformative journey.
Currimbhoy, daughter of cosmetics mogul Shahnaz Husain, describes Tara's story as heart-wrenching yet relatable, noting her imperfections make her journey authentic. 'Tara' is now available for pre-order at Rs 395.
