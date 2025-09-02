Tara: A Journey of Love and Self-Discovery by Nelofar Currimbhoy

Author Nelofar Currimbhoy, acclaimed for 'Flame: The story of my mother Shahnaz Husain', delves into themes of love, identity, and personal freedom in her newest work, 'Tara: The Dream Chaser'.

This novel, published by Rupa, profiles Tara, a royal by birth who faces emotional neglect amidst inflexible traditions. Her pursuit of love and purpose leads her to Mumbai, where she begins a transformative journey.

Currimbhoy, daughter of cosmetics mogul Shahnaz Husain, describes Tara's story as heart-wrenching yet relatable, noting her imperfections make her journey authentic. 'Tara' is now available for pre-order at Rs 395.

