Flooded Pathways: Restoration Efforts at Kartarpur Sahib

The Kartarpur Corridor complex, an important Sikh shrine in Pakistan's Punjab, has been closed to pilgrims due to severe flooding, with ongoing restoration activities. The Pakistan army and local administration are actively working to restore the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The Punjab government initially claimed that the floodwater was cleared and the shrine would reopen for pilgrims. This follows a visit by Army Chief Asim Munir, who urged a swift recovery process. The floods had left local Sikh yatrees and officials stranded, necessitating rescue operations.

The province is grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods, which displaced over 2.4 million people and resulted in 41 fatalities. Relief camps have been established, but the focus remains on reducing water pressure at Trimmu Dam and aiding the affected population.