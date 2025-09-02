Left Menu

Delhi Set to Become India's Most Event-Friendly City

Delhi is aiming to become India's top event-friendly city by reducing stadium rentals and simplifying permissions. The city plans to develop into a cultural hub, boosting tourism and employment. Government officials and industry leaders gathered to discuss the initiative, which they hailed as historic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:57 IST
Delhi Set to Become India's Most Event-Friendly City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government and the Centre have engaged in discussions to establish the national capital as India's most event-friendly city. The conversation focused on lowering stadium rental costs and streamlining permission procedures for event organizers.

Delhi Tourism and Art, Culture, and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra, along with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, convened at Mandaviya's residence with industry representatives to explore the cultural and entertainment prospects of the city, aligning with the government's 'concert economy' vision.

Mandaviya unveiled plans to simplify procedures for organizers and provide reduced rental rates at major venues. Efforts are underway to position Delhi as a global hub for live events, benefiting artists and audiences alike, while the Sports Authority of India plans to publish an annual event calendar to enhance organizer planning.

TRENDING

1
Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

 India
2
Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

 India
3
Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

 India
4
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025