Delhi Set to Become India's Most Event-Friendly City

The Delhi government and the Centre have engaged in discussions to establish the national capital as India's most event-friendly city. The conversation focused on lowering stadium rental costs and streamlining permission procedures for event organizers.

Delhi Tourism and Art, Culture, and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra, along with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, convened at Mandaviya's residence with industry representatives to explore the cultural and entertainment prospects of the city, aligning with the government's 'concert economy' vision.

Mandaviya unveiled plans to simplify procedures for organizers and provide reduced rental rates at major venues. Efforts are underway to position Delhi as a global hub for live events, benefiting artists and audiences alike, while the Sports Authority of India plans to publish an annual event calendar to enhance organizer planning.