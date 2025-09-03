Left Menu

Blossoming Self-Reliance: Kudumbashree's Role in Kerala's Onam Market

Kudumbashree, Kerala's all-women network, plays a vital role in the Onam market by supplying locally-grown vegetables and flowers. This initiative reduces dependency on neighboring states and contributes significantly to the region's self-reliance. With government support, Kudumbashree is expanding its market presence while ensuring fresh produce for Onam festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kudumbashree, an all-women network in Kerala, is making waves in the state's Onam market through its large-scale vegetable and flower farming initiatives. Situated in Attappadi, Maruthi and her peers work tirelessly to meet high demands for fresh produce during the harvest festival.

This grassroots movement is effectively reducing Kerala's dependency on neighboring states, particularly Tamil Nadu, for festival supplies. Supported by government initiatives, Kudumbashree has expanded its agricultural efforts, transforming into a major player in the festival market.

As part of its market offerings, Kudumbashree also introduces innovative products like Onam kits and gifts. These strategic moves not only boost local economies but also secure Kudumbashree's position as a credible brand in Kerala, promoting self-reliance and sustainability across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

