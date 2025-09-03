Blossoming Self-Reliance: Kudumbashree's Role in Kerala's Onam Market

Kudumbashree, an all-women network in Kerala, is making waves in the state's Onam market through its large-scale vegetable and flower farming initiatives. Situated in Attappadi, Maruthi and her peers work tirelessly to meet high demands for fresh produce during the harvest festival.

This grassroots movement is effectively reducing Kerala's dependency on neighboring states, particularly Tamil Nadu, for festival supplies. Supported by government initiatives, Kudumbashree has expanded its agricultural efforts, transforming into a major player in the festival market.

As part of its market offerings, Kudumbashree also introduces innovative products like Onam kits and gifts. These strategic moves not only boost local economies but also secure Kudumbashree's position as a credible brand in Kerala, promoting self-reliance and sustainability across the state.

