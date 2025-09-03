Nestle's CEO Scandal: Ousted Amid Allegations of Favoritism

Nestle, the multinational food giant, finds itself embroiled in controversy as former CEO Laurent Freixe faces allegations of improper favoritism and an alleged romantic relationship.

According to Chief Financial Officer Anna Manz, the matter underwent an internal investigation, which found no supporting evidence for the claims. Freixe publicly denied these allegations.

Despite the lack of evidence, a second investigation led to Freixe's dismissal on Monday, with Nestle prioritizing integrity and accountability within its leadership ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)