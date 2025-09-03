Nestle's CEO Scandal: Ousted Amid Allegations of Favoritism
Nestle faced allegations of favoritism involving former CEO Laurent Freixe. An internal investigation, overseen by the board, found no evidence of a romantic relationship. Despite his denial, Freixe was dismissed following a second probe. CFO Anna Manz reported these developments at an investor conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:44 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Nestle, the multinational food giant, finds itself embroiled in controversy as former CEO Laurent Freixe faces allegations of improper favoritism and an alleged romantic relationship.
According to Chief Financial Officer Anna Manz, the matter underwent an internal investigation, which found no supporting evidence for the claims. Freixe publicly denied these allegations.
Despite the lack of evidence, a second investigation led to Freixe's dismissal on Monday, with Nestle prioritizing integrity and accountability within its leadership ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Human Rights Oversight: Palghar Building Collapse Sparks Investigation
Dramatic Rescue: Missing Girl Found in Kulgam After Intense Investigation
Uncovering Flood Control Corruption: A High-Stakes Investigation
Mystery Surrounds Student's Death at VSSUT: An Investigation Underway
Uncovering the Truth: Chemmani Mass Grave Investigation