Left Menu

Nestle's CEO Scandal: Ousted Amid Allegations of Favoritism

Nestle faced allegations of favoritism involving former CEO Laurent Freixe. An internal investigation, overseen by the board, found no evidence of a romantic relationship. Despite his denial, Freixe was dismissed following a second probe. CFO Anna Manz reported these developments at an investor conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:44 IST
Nestle's CEO Scandal: Ousted Amid Allegations of Favoritism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Nestle, the multinational food giant, finds itself embroiled in controversy as former CEO Laurent Freixe faces allegations of improper favoritism and an alleged romantic relationship.

According to Chief Financial Officer Anna Manz, the matter underwent an internal investigation, which found no supporting evidence for the claims. Freixe publicly denied these allegations.

Despite the lack of evidence, a second investigation led to Freixe's dismissal on Monday, with Nestle prioritizing integrity and accountability within its leadership ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

 India
2
Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy

Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Tech Stocks Surge Amid Favorable Antitrust Ruling for Alphabet

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Favorable Antitrust Ruling for Alphabet

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025