Left Menu

Royal Bhutan Temple Consecration: Strengthening India-Bhutan Ties

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Chief Abbot Trulku Jigme Choedra visit India for the consecration of the Royal Bhutan Temple in Bihar, underscoring the nations' spiritual and cultural ties. The ceremony represents ongoing high-level exchanges, reinforcing the unique partnership between India and Bhutan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:19 IST
Royal Bhutan Temple Consecration: Strengthening India-Bhutan Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster cultural ties, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Chief Abbot Trulku Jigme Choedra are visiting India. They are attending the consecration ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Temple in Rajgir, Bihar, set for September 4, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

The Ministry highlighted that Prime Minister Tobgay will also visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya following the ceremony. This visit is facilitated by the government of Bihar, which provided the land for the temple.

The ceremony is a profound symbol of the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of Buddhism. This visit underscores the regular high-level exchanges that characterize the special partnership between India and Bhutan.

TRENDING

1
Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

 India
2
Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

 India
3
Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

 Global
4
Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025