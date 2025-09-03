Royal Bhutan Temple Consecration: Strengthening India-Bhutan Ties
Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Chief Abbot Trulku Jigme Choedra visit India for the consecration of the Royal Bhutan Temple in Bihar, underscoring the nations' spiritual and cultural ties. The ceremony represents ongoing high-level exchanges, reinforcing the unique partnership between India and Bhutan.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bolster cultural ties, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Chief Abbot Trulku Jigme Choedra are visiting India. They are attending the consecration ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Temple in Rajgir, Bihar, set for September 4, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.
The Ministry highlighted that Prime Minister Tobgay will also visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya following the ceremony. This visit is facilitated by the government of Bihar, which provided the land for the temple.
The ceremony is a profound symbol of the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of Buddhism. This visit underscores the regular high-level exchanges that characterize the special partnership between India and Bhutan.
ALSO READ
Five people, including girls and women, drown in pond during ‘Karma Puja’ festivities in Bihar’s Nawada: Police.
New GST rates to be implemented from September 22: Bihar Deputy CM.
BJP's Strategic Countermoves in Bihar: A Push Against Opposition
NHRC Probes Tragic Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Bihar Garden
BJP Gears Up for 2026 Tamil Nadu and Upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections