Royal Bhutan Temple Consecration: Strengthening India-Bhutan Ties

In a significant move to bolster cultural ties, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Chief Abbot Trulku Jigme Choedra are visiting India. They are attending the consecration ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Temple in Rajgir, Bihar, set for September 4, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

The Ministry highlighted that Prime Minister Tobgay will also visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya following the ceremony. This visit is facilitated by the government of Bihar, which provided the land for the temple.

The ceremony is a profound symbol of the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of Buddhism. This visit underscores the regular high-level exchanges that characterize the special partnership between India and Bhutan.