Historical Honor: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Joins Patel Commemoration

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has been appointed to a high-level committee celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birthday. Prime Minister Modi's inclusion reflects a commitment to empowering marginalized groups, showcasing efforts to support women like Pandit, the first woman and OBC JNU Vice Chancellor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:41 IST
Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her inclusion in a high-profile committee.

This newly formed committee will oversee the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Pandit highlighted that her appointment underscores the government's dedication to empowering marginalized communities, particularly women.

Chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the committee comprises an array of distinguished members including former presidents, vice presidents, prime ministers, union ministers, and various influential figures across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

