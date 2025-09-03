Left Menu

Historic ABVP Victory: Gaurav Veer Sohal Elected as Panjab University President

The ABVP scored a historic win in Panjab University's student council elections, with Gaurav Veer Sohal elected as president. BJP leaders celebrated the outcome as reflecting Punjab's nationalist sentiments. Sohal's immediate focus is on aiding flood-affected regions, symbolizing a new era of student politics.

In a historic first, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clinched the post of president in Panjab University's Campus Students Council election. Gaurav Veer Sohal, now president, was declared the winner after votes were counted on Wednesday evening.

BJP leaders have lauded this victory as a significant indicator of the evolving political sentiment in Punjab, especially ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. Sohal defeated his closest opponent, Sumit Kumar from the Students Front and Himachal Students Union, by a margin of 488 votes.

BJP's national leaders praised the victory as a testament to students' faith in nationalist ideology and positive change. Following the win, Sohal announced plans to mobilize support for flood-hit areas in Punjab, marking it as a priority for his tenure.

