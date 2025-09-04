Left Menu

AI Faces Humanity: Exploring Diverse Perspectives Through 'Humans in the Loop'

The film 'Humans in the Loop' by Aranya Sahay explores the intersection of AI and cultural diversity through the story of Nehma, a tribal gig worker. Set in Jharkhand, it challenges the Euro-centric worldview in AI, highlighting the tension between modern technology and traditional knowledge systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The film 'Humans in the Loop' by filmmaker Aranya Sahay delves into the cultural implications of artificial intelligence. It questions whether AI truly represents all of humanity or primarily a Euro-centric view, through the narrative of Nehma, a tribal gig worker in Jharkhand.

Nehma, following her divorce, secures a job in an AI data-labelling center, where she encounters the challenges of feeding data to a machine. Her story highlights the inadequacy of conventional hierarchical knowledge systems and the need for inclusivity, as she grapples with her strained relationship with her city-bred daughter.

Sahay's film, influenced by sociological themes and his upbringing, aims to spark conversation about AI's impact on indigenous cultures. 'Humans in the Loop' will continue its journey across film festivals, drawing attention to the intersection of technology, imperialism, and personal narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

