Onam: A Global Celebration of Unity and Prosperity
Kerala Governor and Chief Minister extend Onam greetings to Malayalis worldwide, emphasizing unity, equality, and prosperity. They advocate for a harmonious society and warn against divisive forces. The leaders encourage embracing Kerala's model of love, peace, and shared progress during this festive season.
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended heartwarming wishes to Malayalis globally on the eve of the vibrant Onam festival. The governor emphasized the spirit of equality, oneness, and prosperity that Onam embodies, encouraging all to spread its message of harmony worldwide.
Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted Onam as a unifying celebration where Malayalis across the globe come together, sharing love and brotherhood. He stressed the importance of striving for a prosperous, equitable Kerala while warning against disruptive communal forces.
Vijayan urged vigilance against divisive elements and called upon everyone to uphold the values of unity and coexistence, particularly during Onam. By promoting Kerala's model of peace and cooperation, they hope to inspire collective joy and progress throughout the state and beyond.
