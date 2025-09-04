Unveiling the Sparkle: New Silver Hallmarking Standards

The Indian government has introduced voluntary hallmarking for silver jewellery and articles, which came into effect on September 1. This move introduces a digital identification system to ensure consumers are receiving pure metal, aligning with similar standards already in place for gold.

With the publication of IS 2112:2025, the Bureau of Indian Standards has replaced the previous version of its hallmarking standards, enhancing the traceability of silver jewellery through the Hallmarking Unique Identification-based system. Consumers can now access information like the article type, purity grade, and hallmarking date via the BIS Care mobile app.

The revised hallmarking standards, aimed at protecting consumer rights, introduce two new purity grades, 958 and 999. In the 2024-25 financial year, more than 3.2 million silver jewellery articles were hallmarked, reflecting the initiative's impact and industry-wide adoption. An ongoing awareness campaign supports this drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)