Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Set for Prime Video Premiere Amid 50-Year Cinematic Milestone

Rajinikanth's latest film 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, premieres on Prime Video September 11. Set at Visakhapatnam docks, it follows Deva uncovering a smuggling ring after his friend's death. Alongside stars Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan, 'Coolie' previously clashed with 'War 2' in theaters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:07 IST
Poster of Coolie (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Rajinikanth's latest action thriller, 'Coolie', is poised to captivate digital audiences as it launches on Prime Video starting September 11. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film promises an adrenaline-fueled adventure amongst the gritty Visakhapatnam docks.

In 'Coolie', the story takes a dramatic turn as protagonist Deva, a former coolie, dives into a perilous investigation following his best friend's suspicious demise. His quest unravels a deadly smuggling syndicate, and Deva soon finds himself intertwined in secrets involving an electric chair, duplicitous allies, and a hidden mole—all shadowed by his haunted past.

This cinematic offering also stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, who portray pivotal roles. Released in theaters on August 14, 'Coolie' faced a box-office challenge against 'War 2'. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, celebrating his 50-year legacy in cinema, with iconic films like 'Sivaji: The Boss', 'Robot', and 'Jailer', received commendation from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X for his remarkable contribution to film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

