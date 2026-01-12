Tragic Fire Devastates Solan Market, Takes Three Lives

A devastating fire erupted in the Old Bus Stand area of Arki market in Solan district, claiming three lives, including that of an eight-year-old. The fire broke out late Sunday night, causing widespread damage to shops and buildings.

Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities fear more individuals may still be trapped in the debris. Police said three bodies have been recovered, with the deceased child identified as Priyansh from Bihar.

Local officials, including Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, are investigating the cause of the fire. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed sorrow and ordered immediate relief efforts. Fire services from the region worked tirelessly to control the blaze.