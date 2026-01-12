Left Menu

Tragic Fire Devastates Solan Market, Takes Three Lives

A fire in Solan's Arki market claimed three lives and destroyed several structures. Authorities continue searching for potentially trapped individuals. The cause remains under investigation, while relief efforts are underway. Local and regional fire services collaborated to control the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:17 IST
Tragic Fire Devastates Solan Market, Takes Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted in the Old Bus Stand area of Arki market in Solan district, claiming three lives, including that of an eight-year-old. The fire broke out late Sunday night, causing widespread damage to shops and buildings.

Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities fear more individuals may still be trapped in the debris. Police said three bodies have been recovered, with the deceased child identified as Priyansh from Bihar.

Local officials, including Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, are investigating the cause of the fire. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed sorrow and ordered immediate relief efforts. Fire services from the region worked tirelessly to control the blaze.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
2
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026