Controversy Strikes: Anirban Bhattacharya's Band 'Hooliganism' Sparks Outrage

Bengali actor-singer Anirban Bhattacharya's band 'Hooliganism' faces backlash after a satirical song allegedly insults religious beliefs. BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tiwari filed a complaint, accusing the band of mocking 'Sanatan Dharma.' The song, criticizing multiple political parties, gained viral attention but received mixed responses from those mentioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:08 IST
Anirban Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

Bengali actor-singer Anirban Bhattacharya and his band 'Hooliganism' are embroiled in controversy. A BJP leader has filed a police complaint, alleging that their performance mocked 'Sanatan Dharma' and hurt religious sentiments.

The satirical song, performed in Kolkata and addressing political parties' shortcomings, has since gone viral on social media. It raised issues such as the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and communal tensions.

While BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tiwari seeks legal action, other political figures mentioned in the song appeared nonchalant, with TMC's Kunal Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Shatarup Ghosh expressing amusement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

