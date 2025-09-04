Left Menu

Cloudburst Tragedy: Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Halted Amid Safety Concerns

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage remains suspended after a cloudburst-induced landslide in Jammu and Kashmir claimed 34 lives. Despite debris clearance, safety concerns persist. A probe committee has been formed to investigate. The suspension decision has sparked blame between local officials regarding the timely handling of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:17 IST
Cloudburst Tragedy: Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Halted Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The pilgrimage to the renowned Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been halted for ten days following a devastating landslide triggered by a cloudburst. The tragic event claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured, prompting immediate safety measures.

Though the debris has been cleared from the affected track, authorities have opted to keep the pilgrimage suspended as a precaution. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has established a three-member committee to investigate the landslide's causes, chaired by Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Jal Shakti Department.

Amidst these developments, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Surinder Choudhary criticized the L-G administration for allowing the pilgrimage to proceed despite adverse weather warnings. The shrine board countered these claims, maintaining that the pilgrimage was suspended on August 26, prior to the cloudburst, ensuring pilgrims' safety.

TRENDING

1
Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

 Global
2
Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

 India
3
FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

 United States
4
Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025