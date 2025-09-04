Cloudburst Tragedy: Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Halted Amid Safety Concerns

The pilgrimage to the renowned Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been halted for ten days following a devastating landslide triggered by a cloudburst. The tragic event claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured, prompting immediate safety measures.

Though the debris has been cleared from the affected track, authorities have opted to keep the pilgrimage suspended as a precaution. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has established a three-member committee to investigate the landslide's causes, chaired by Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Jal Shakti Department.

Amidst these developments, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Surinder Choudhary criticized the L-G administration for allowing the pilgrimage to proceed despite adverse weather warnings. The shrine board countered these claims, maintaining that the pilgrimage was suspended on August 26, prior to the cloudburst, ensuring pilgrims' safety.