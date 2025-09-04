Raveena Tandon Offers Prayers at Pune's Historic Ganpati Mandal

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon on Thursday paid a visit to Pune's historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandal to participate in prayers and perform the 'Mahaarti'. She called for prayers, focusing on the safety of people affected by floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab.

During the aarti, Tandon was seen playing the manjira, adding to the spiritual fervor appreciated by the gathered devotees. Following her darshan, she engaged with the media, remarking, "I have prayed to Lord Ganesha for the safety of all living beings in our country," highlighting an inclusive approach to her prayers.

Reflecting on the rich 134-year tradition of the mandal, she stressed the importance of historical knowledge, saying, "History is rarely taught to us nowadays, but visiting here was enlightening." Expressing concern for regions hit by natural disasters, she urged pandals to aid affected states, reinforcing the importance of community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)