Somalia Revives Mawlid Celebrations Amidst Security Concerns

Somalis marked the Prophet Muhammad's birthday with fervor on a government-sanctioned public holiday Thursday, reinstating a tradition once suppressed by extremist militants.

In Mogadishu, thousands of worshippers flooded the streets, engaging in Quranic recitations and spiritual song, as security forces watched over the jubilant crowds.

However, not all supported the holiday, with critics citing it as a departure from traditional Islamic practices. Yet, many Somalis embraced Mawlid's cultural significance, viewing its revival as a step towards preserving their rich heritage.