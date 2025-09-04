Somalia Revives Mawlid Celebrations Amidst Security Concerns
Somalis celebrated the Prophet Muhammad's birthday as a public holiday, reinstated by the government, after extremist militants banned it. The streets of Mogadishu filled with religious processions, yet not all Somalis supported the holiday. Mawlid's return signifies cultural revival amidst tensions with extremist groups.
- Somalia
Somalis marked the Prophet Muhammad's birthday with fervor on a government-sanctioned public holiday Thursday, reinstating a tradition once suppressed by extremist militants.
In Mogadishu, thousands of worshippers flooded the streets, engaging in Quranic recitations and spiritual song, as security forces watched over the jubilant crowds.
However, not all supported the holiday, with critics citing it as a departure from traditional Islamic practices. Yet, many Somalis embraced Mawlid's cultural significance, viewing its revival as a step towards preserving their rich heritage.
