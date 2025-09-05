Left Menu

Playing with emotions: J-K minister as L-G's admin refuses holiday shift request on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhas administration for not shifting the holiday on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi despite repeated requests.Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is being celebrated in J-K on Saturday as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 12:59 IST
Playing with emotions: J-K minister as L-G's admin refuses holiday shift request on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration for not shifting the holiday on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi ''despite repeated requests''.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is being celebrated in J-K on Saturday as per the Islamic lunar calendar. However, the holiday on account of the festival is being observed on Friday as per the administration's holiday calendar.

The minister accused the LG administration of ''playing with the emotions of the people'' as they did not shift the holiday to Saturday from Friday.

''This is totally unjust that Eid-e-Milad, a sacred occasion for Muslims worldwide, is not observed as a holiday on the correct date in J-K. What does 'subject to appearance of the moon' mean if it is not followed?'' Itoo said in a post on X.

She said, ''Despite repeated requests'' from the elected government to shift the holiday, ''no action has been taken.'' ''This is playing with the emotions of the people. Such decisions should be at the helm of the elected government,'' the minister added.

The L-G administration had, in the past, refused to change the Eid holiday as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop India: Andhra CM

Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop In...

 India
2
Swiss economy minister is travelling to US, business group says

Swiss economy minister is travelling to US, business group says

 Germany
3
Assam govt employees to get 'special casual leave' in Nov to spend time with parents

Assam govt employees to get 'special casual leave' in Nov to spend time with...

 India
4
AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN call; plane lands safely

AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN ca...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025