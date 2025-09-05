Playing with emotions: J-K minister as L-G's admin refuses holiday shift request on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration for not shifting the holiday on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi ''despite repeated requests''.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is being celebrated in J-K on Saturday as per the Islamic lunar calendar. However, the holiday on account of the festival is being observed on Friday as per the administration's holiday calendar.

The minister accused the LG administration of ''playing with the emotions of the people'' as they did not shift the holiday to Saturday from Friday.

''This is totally unjust that Eid-e-Milad, a sacred occasion for Muslims worldwide, is not observed as a holiday on the correct date in J-K. What does 'subject to appearance of the moon' mean if it is not followed?'' Itoo said in a post on X.

She said, ''Despite repeated requests'' from the elected government to shift the holiday, ''no action has been taken.'' ''This is playing with the emotions of the people. Such decisions should be at the helm of the elected government,'' the minister added.

The L-G administration had, in the past, refused to change the Eid holiday as well.

