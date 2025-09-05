BVLGARI Brings The Serpenti Infinito Exhibition To India With Global Brand Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas, This October

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Bvlgari, the Roman High Jeweler, is set to debut Serpenti Infinito in Mumbai, India, marking the third edition of the exhibition after Shanghai and Seoul, continuing its celebration of the Year of the Snake. In a first for India, the Maison will unveil a groundbreaking, multi-sensory showcase at the Art House, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC, Mumbai, from October 1–17, 2025. The immersive exhibition will explore the creative influence and cultural significance of Bvlgari's most iconic symbol—the Serpenti—featuring historic jewelry alongside works of leading Indian and international artists.

Since 1948, Serpenti has become a universal symbol transcending space, time and culture. Its metamorphic nature offers endless inspiration for creative production, making it a symbol in perpetual conversation with cultural and artistic worlds.

Curated by Nature Morte, one of India's leading galleries founded by Peter Nagy and Aparajita Jain, the exhibition has been envisioned by Artistic Director Sean Anderson. Serpenti Infinito will present the symbology of the serpent as a dialogue between mythology, craft, culture and technology. Structured around a three-part narrative that stretches from the historic and contemporary to the transformative, it will provide visitors with interpretations of the serpent's significance across diverse artistic forms and practices.

Alongside artworks in various mediums, the exhibition features a curation from Bvlgari's Serpenti Heritage collection, High Jewelry creations, timepieces and masterworks from the archives— showcasing the Maison's unparalleled craftsmanship and iconic designs. Building on the ways artists have long embraced the snake—or Nāga—as a figure of immense power and infinite truths, the exhibition unites a range of historic and contemporary jewelry with artworks to highlight Bvlgari's enduring role as a catalyst for a cross-cultural and human exchange in the world today. This convergence will offer a powerful platform to explore shared legacies across ancient civilisations and decode the Serpenti from design signature to universal iconography.

"India has always been a profound source of inspiration for Bvlgari, thanks to its rich history, exceptional craftsmanship, and deep cultural heritage," says Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bvlgari. "The decision to bring Serpenti Infinito to Mumbai is more than just a launch; it's a meaningful celebration of the dialogue between our timeless Roman roots and India's vibrant artistic traditions. This journey not only reinforces Serpenti as an emblematic symbol of Bvlgari's identity but also elevates it as a universal icon of continuous reinvention, creativity, and enduring elegance. "Organising Serpenti Infinito in India has been an extraordinary opportunity to bring together diverse artistic voices in dialogue with one of the most enduring symbols in global design history," says Aparajita Jain, Co-Director of Nature Morte. "The exhibition presents a rich tapestry of perspectives: traditional and contemporary, Indian and international, that together honor the spirit of Bvlgari's Serpenti Collection while reimagining it for a new context." About Bvlgari Part of the LVMH Group, Bvlgari was founded in the heart of Rome in 1884. Over the decades, the Brand has established a worldwide reputation as a magnificent Roman High Jeweller and icon of Italian art of living, thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design, and audacious colour combinations. Through a pioneering vision intrinsic in the brand's DNA since its founding, the company's international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an extended network of boutiques and hotels in the world's most exclusive shopping areas. Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bvlgari deeply believes in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Social & Environmental Responsibility and giving back to nature and to the community. In 2024, the Maison announced the creation of Fondazione Bvlgari, reinforcing its devotion to building a meaningful tomorrow through care, generosity, and long-term dedication.

