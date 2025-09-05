Massive Security for Ganesh Idol Immersion in Hyderabad

In a massive logistical effort, more than 50,000 police officers will be stationed across Hyderabad for the immersion of nearly two lakh Ganesh idols. This marks the end of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as confirmed by Telangana's Director General of Police, Jitender.

Hyderabad has ramped up security operations with multiple departments working in unison to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the immersive event. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand confirmed that the final preparations are complete for the event, scheduled for Saturday.

The police presence will be particularly pronounced at Tank Bund, where approximately 50,000 idols are set to be immersed. The entire process is anticipated to last about 40 hours, with around 29,000 police officers managing duties in shifts. Additional efforts in the Rachakonda area will involve around 20,000 idols and the deployment of 12,000 police officers to manage the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)