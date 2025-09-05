Left Menu

Massive Security for Ganesh Idol Immersion in Hyderabad

Over 50,000 police personnel will be deployed across Hyderabad to ensure the smooth immersion of two lakh Ganesh idols, concluding the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The process will span 40 hours with strong security measures across multiple locations to prevent any incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:54 IST
Massive Security for Ganesh Idol Immersion in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a massive logistical effort, more than 50,000 police officers will be stationed across Hyderabad for the immersion of nearly two lakh Ganesh idols. This marks the end of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as confirmed by Telangana's Director General of Police, Jitender.

Hyderabad has ramped up security operations with multiple departments working in unison to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the immersive event. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand confirmed that the final preparations are complete for the event, scheduled for Saturday.

The police presence will be particularly pronounced at Tank Bund, where approximately 50,000 idols are set to be immersed. The entire process is anticipated to last about 40 hours, with around 29,000 police officers managing duties in shifts. Additional efforts in the Rachakonda area will involve around 20,000 idols and the deployment of 12,000 police officers to manage the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Home-Grown Apps Prevail Amid Internet Blackouts

Russia's Home-Grown Apps Prevail Amid Internet Blackouts

 Global
2
Tesla's Bold Gamble: $1 Trillion Incentive for Musk

Tesla's Bold Gamble: $1 Trillion Incentive for Musk

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Attacks

Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Atta...

 Global
4
BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025