Left Menu

Prophet's Teachings: A Pathway to Harmony

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extends Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi greetings, highlighting the Prophet's teachings as a guiding force for peace and harmony. He calls for embracing these values to foster a united society and prays for the region's prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:31 IST
Prophet's Teachings: A Pathway to Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended heartfelt greetings, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

The Chief Minister underscored the timeless relevance of the Prophet's life and teachings as a beacon for peace, compassion, and brotherhood. Abdullah's message urged citizens to imbibe these values daily to nurture a harmonious community.

He concluded with prayers for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, expressing hope that the occasion would bolster communal harmony and shared responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Rate Cut Speculations and Weak Job Growth

U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Rate Cut Speculations and Weak Job Growth

 Global
2
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
3
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
4
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025