Prophet's Teachings: A Pathway to Harmony

On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended heartfelt greetings, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

The Chief Minister underscored the timeless relevance of the Prophet's life and teachings as a beacon for peace, compassion, and brotherhood. Abdullah's message urged citizens to imbibe these values daily to nurture a harmonious community.

He concluded with prayers for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, expressing hope that the occasion would bolster communal harmony and shared responsibility.

