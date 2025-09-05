Left Menu

Hazratbal Emblem Controversy Ignites Religious and Political Tensions

The engraving of the national emblem on Hazratbal mosque's renovation plaque in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked controversy. Locals and political leaders criticized the Waqf Board, with calls for FIRs against those opposing the emblem, highlighting tensions between faith and governance in the region.

The inscription of India's national emblem on a renovation plaque at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque has stirred religious and political unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Local leaders and residents have slammed the move, accusing the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board of being insensitive to Islamic traditions.

Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi has labeled critics as 'militants,' advocating for their arrest under the Public Safety Act. This has intensified the debate over religious sensitivities and governance, leading to vandalism of the plaque and a robust discourse on the role of the Waqf Board.

Political figures, including those from the National Conference and PDP, have decried the actions as a provocation, questioning the Board's disregard for religious sentiments. The controversy underscores longstanding tensions in managing sacred spaces in the region.

