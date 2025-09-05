Hazratbal Emblem Controversy Ignites Religious and Political Tensions

The inscription of India's national emblem on a renovation plaque at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque has stirred religious and political unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Local leaders and residents have slammed the move, accusing the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board of being insensitive to Islamic traditions.

Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi has labeled critics as 'militants,' advocating for their arrest under the Public Safety Act. This has intensified the debate over religious sensitivities and governance, leading to vandalism of the plaque and a robust discourse on the role of the Waqf Board.

Political figures, including those from the National Conference and PDP, have decried the actions as a provocation, questioning the Board's disregard for religious sentiments. The controversy underscores longstanding tensions in managing sacred spaces in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)