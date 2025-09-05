Honoring Hockey Legends: Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay's Journey
Hockey India recently honored former players Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay for their remarkable contributions to Indian hockey. Both received Rs 5 lakh as they retire, commemorated for their achievements. Katariya scored the most goals by an Indian woman, while Upadhyay was part of historic Olympic wins.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ceremony held during the men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Hockey India celebrated the illustrious careers of Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay. The duo was honored with Rs 5 lakh each in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to Indian hockey.
Katariya, who retired in April, is lauded for her achievements, with 320 international appearances and an impressive tally of 158 goals, making her the highest-scoring Indian woman in hockey history. She also made an unforgettable mark at the Tokyo Olympics by achieving a historic hat-trick.
Lalit Upadhyay, concluding his career in June, is remembered for his participation in 183 matches since 2014 and his role in securing bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Hockey India officials praised their dedication and impact on the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Begins Asia Cup Quest with Renewed Zeal
Sunil Gavaskar Advocates for Sanju Samson in Asia Cup Starting Lineup
India's Dominant Performance: Triumph Over Malaysia in Men's Asia Cup
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener