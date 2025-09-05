Left Menu

Honoring Hockey Legends: Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay's Journey

Hockey India recently honored former players Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay for their remarkable contributions to Indian hockey. Both received Rs 5 lakh as they retire, commemorated for their achievements. Katariya scored the most goals by an Indian woman, while Upadhyay was part of historic Olympic wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:45 IST
In a significant ceremony held during the men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Hockey India celebrated the illustrious careers of Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay. The duo was honored with Rs 5 lakh each in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to Indian hockey.

Katariya, who retired in April, is lauded for her achievements, with 320 international appearances and an impressive tally of 158 goals, making her the highest-scoring Indian woman in hockey history. She also made an unforgettable mark at the Tokyo Olympics by achieving a historic hat-trick.

Lalit Upadhyay, concluding his career in June, is remembered for his participation in 183 matches since 2014 and his role in securing bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Hockey India officials praised their dedication and impact on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

