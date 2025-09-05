Farewell to Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani: A Legacy of Elegance

Milan pays tribute to Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, who has passed away at 91. A red rose at his office marked the city's sorrow, as Armani's death leaves a void in the fashion industry.

Armani's half-century reign saw his brand evolve into a luxury empire. He was celebrated for maintaining the company's independence amidst a trend of brand acquisitions. Fans, celebrities, and industry leaders commemorate his heartfelt contributions.

The end of an era prompts questions about the future of the Armani empire, now guided by the meticulous instructions left by the designer. His final show, accompanying Milan's womenswear fashion week, stands testament to his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)