Farewell to Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani: A Legacy of Elegance

The fashion world mourns the passing of Giorgio Armani, an iconic Italian designer who passed away at the age of 91. Known as the 'king' of fashion, Armani was instrumental in showcasing Italian creativity globally. Tributes pour in as the industry reflects on his lasting influence and visionary leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:54 IST
Milan pays tribute to Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, who has passed away at 91. A red rose at his office marked the city's sorrow, as Armani's death leaves a void in the fashion industry.

Armani's half-century reign saw his brand evolve into a luxury empire. He was celebrated for maintaining the company's independence amidst a trend of brand acquisitions. Fans, celebrities, and industry leaders commemorate his heartfelt contributions.

The end of an era prompts questions about the future of the Armani empire, now guided by the meticulous instructions left by the designer. His final show, accompanying Milan's womenswear fashion week, stands testament to his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

