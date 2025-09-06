Left Menu

Punjab Fights Floods: Emergency Measures, Relief Efforts, and Heritage Preservation

Punjab is grappling with flood devastation as 1.72 lakh hectares of farmland lie submerged. Relief efforts include evacuating 21,929 people and setting up 196 relief camps. Central and state officials are collaborating on rescue operations and heritage preservation, particularly concerning the Lakshmi Narayan temple in Nangal.

Punjab's ongoing battle against severe flooding has seen 1.72 lakh hectares of farmland submerged. Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian reported that no additional human lives were lost in the last 24 hours, offering some solace to the affected areas where rains have now subsided.

Efforts are underway to evacuate stranded citizens, with 21,929 people safely relocated to 196 relief camps. Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, and Ferozepur are among the districts with the highest camp populations. Central teams have also arrived to assess the damage across multiple sectors, including agriculture and infrastructure.

Restoration and protection of cultural sites is a priority. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains spearheads reinforcement efforts to save the ancient Lakshmi Narayan temple from floodwaters. The state government's commitment to heritage preservation aligns with its broader mission to assist flood-affected communities.

