Diplomatic Tensions: The Controversial Video of Xi-Putin Exchange

Reuters News Agency has withdrawn a controversial four-minute video featuring a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The video captured an off-mic discussion about the potential for humans to live to 150 years old.

The footage originated from a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War Two and had been licensed from China Central Television (CCTV). Reuters distributed the video to numerous global media outlets before receiving a legal removal demand from CCTV.

In a statement, Reuters affirmed the video's withdrawal due to the revocation of legal permission to publish the material. While CCTV criticized the "editorial treatment" of the video, details were not specified. Reuters maintains confidence in the accuracy of the footage it disseminated.

(With inputs from agencies.)