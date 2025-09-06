Sikkim's Digital Nomad Villages: A New Era of Tourism and Remote Work

Sikkim is set to open its second 'digital nomad village' at Gumpa Dara, following the successful launch of the first in Yakten, Pakyong district in July, officials announced Saturday.

A recent review meeting led by Additional District Collector DR Bista highlighted the new hub's focus on high-speed internet, eco-friendly practices, and community-driven activities to support tourism and remote work.

The initiative aims to diversify the local economy by creating jobs and promoting sustainable tourism, leveraging Soreng's natural beauty and cultural richness.