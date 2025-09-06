Left Menu

Sikkim's Digital Nomad Villages: A New Era of Tourism and Remote Work

Sikkim is launching a second digital nomad village at Gumpa Dara, following a successful model in Yakten. This initiative supports remote work with high-speed internet and eco-friendly infrastructure, promoting sustainable tourism and local livelihoods while enhancing the regional economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:55 IST
Sikkim's Digital Nomad Villages: A New Era of Tourism and Remote Work
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim is set to open its second 'digital nomad village' at Gumpa Dara, following the successful launch of the first in Yakten, Pakyong district in July, officials announced Saturday.

A recent review meeting led by Additional District Collector DR Bista highlighted the new hub's focus on high-speed internet, eco-friendly practices, and community-driven activities to support tourism and remote work.

The initiative aims to diversify the local economy by creating jobs and promoting sustainable tourism, leveraging Soreng's natural beauty and cultural richness.

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

 India
2
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
4
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025