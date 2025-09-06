Mahjong Renaissance: Gen Z Revives a Classic Game

In a digital age, Ryan Lee found a unique way to unplug and socialize by rediscovering a classic game. Two years ago, this 25-year-old Chinese American began hosting mahjong nights in his San Francisco apartment, drawing a young crowd eager to connect over the traditional Chinese tile game.

Mahjong, a game with roots in 19th-century China, is experiencing a renaissance, especially among Gen Z. Lee's YLL Mahjong Club now orchestrates vibrant bimonthly events at local venues, offering a lively mix of live DJs, custom cocktails, and community-building magic. These events beckon the culturally curious wanting to engage beyond screens.

With the revival comes a surge of attendees, an impressive 179% increase reported by Eventbrite, who are drawn to not only learn this tactile game but to immerse themselves in a nostalgic yet refreshed cultural experience. For many, including Lee and fellow organizer Nicole Wong, mahjong presents a unique bridge to their heritage, inviting both novices and seasoned players to a communal table.