Unveiling 'Rise & Fall': A Star-Studded Reality Show
Amazon MX Player launches 'Rise & Fall', a reality series featuring 16 contestants, including actors, comedians, singers, dancers, and athletes, in a clash of diverse backgrounds. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, this unscripted show promises celebrity drama, thrilling challenges, unexpected twists, and plenty of jaw-dropping moments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Amazon MX Player has debuted its latest reality offering, 'Rise & Fall', featuring an eclectic mix of 16 contestants ranging from Bollywood actors and comedians to singers and athletes.
Hosted by former 'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover, the series promises a dramatic clash of diverse backgrounds.
The show is based on the British series of the same name and has already garnered attention with its first episode streaming today.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bollywood Stars Grace Ganpati Darshan at Minister's Residence
Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Entertainment Industry Headlines: From Paramount's 'Call of Duty' Movie to Linehan's Arrest
Bollywood's Tribute: Celebrating Teachers Through Iconic Film Roles
Taiwan Residents Unfazed: China's Military Parade Registers as Entertainment