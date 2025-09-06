Left Menu

Unveiling 'Rise & Fall': A Star-Studded Reality Show

Amazon MX Player launches 'Rise & Fall', a reality series featuring 16 contestants, including actors, comedians, singers, dancers, and athletes, in a clash of diverse backgrounds. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, this unscripted show promises celebrity drama, thrilling challenges, unexpected twists, and plenty of jaw-dropping moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon MX Player has debuted its latest reality offering, 'Rise & Fall', featuring an eclectic mix of 16 contestants ranging from Bollywood actors and comedians to singers and athletes.

Hosted by former 'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover, the series promises a dramatic clash of diverse backgrounds.

The show is based on the British series of the same name and has already garnered attention with its first episode streaming today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

