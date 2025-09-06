Unveiling 'Rise & Fall': A Star-Studded Reality Show

Amazon MX Player has debuted its latest reality offering, 'Rise & Fall', featuring an eclectic mix of 16 contestants ranging from Bollywood actors and comedians to singers and athletes.

Hosted by former 'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover, the series promises a dramatic clash of diverse backgrounds.

The show is based on the British series of the same name and has already garnered attention with its first episode streaming today.

