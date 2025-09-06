Delhi Revamps Festive Support: Free Electricity and Streamlined Services for Ramleela & Durga Puja
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced measures to support Ramleela and Durga pandal committees. Initiatives include free electricity and a single-window system for NOCs. Civic facilities like security, sanitation, and healthcare will be enhanced, ensuring smooth festive celebrations. Similar measures were previously extended to Kanwar committees.
In a move to bolster festive celebrations in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a slew of initiatives aimed at aiding Ramleela and Durga pandal committees. Key measures include providing 1,200 units of free electricity and implementing a single-window system for No Objection Certificates (NOCs).
The government plans to enhance public amenities at venues including bathrooms, security, healthcare, and fire services. Gupta emphasized that this approach is designed to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and streamline the organization process for these cultural events.
The initiative, previously extended to Kanwar committees, is expected to ensure seamless, grand festive activities. Gupta assured that Delhi's Diwali celebrations will be 'magnificent,' supported by government-backed GST schemes and local administration efforts.
