Indra Jatra: A Cultural Extravaganza in Kathmandu

Indra Jatra, the grandest festival of Kathmandu Valley, kicked off with the worship of Indra, revered as the King of Heaven and God of rains. Prominent figures like President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli were present at Basantapur to partake in the celebrations and offer their prayers.

Among the highlights were the pulling of chariots of living deities like Kumari, Bhairav, and Ganesh, paraded through Hanumandhoka and other parts of Kathmandu. The eight-day festival is steeped in tradition, with rituals that include the worship of Goddess Kumari and cultural performances like the Mahakali and Lakhe dances.

This year's festivities also mark the inauguration of the Nepal Art and Culture Festival 2025, under the aegis of the Nepal Tourism Board and Nepal Art Council. The initiative aims to synergize tourism with cultural heritage, drawing visitors with events such as street dancing, food festivals, and art exhibitions.

