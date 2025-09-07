Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Ganga Claims Young Lives

Three teenage boys drowned while bathing in the Ganga river. The incident occurred on Saturday and involved Aman (15), Manish (13), and Shaurya Pal (14) from the Mundera area. Their bodies were recovered by local authorities.

Updated: 07-09-2025 09:07 IST
In a tragic incident, three teenage boys drowned while bathing in the Ganga River. The mishap occurred on Saturday and has left the local community grieving.

The victims, identified as Aman (15), Manish (13), and Shaurya Pal (14), hailed from the Mundera area. Authorities have since recovered their bodies.

ACP Ajendra Yadav confirmed the details of the incident and expressed condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

